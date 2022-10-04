How to watch and stream RB Leipzig against Celtic on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

RB Leipzig and Celtic will both be seeking their first win in the 2022-23 Champions League as the two sides clash at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday.

Marco Rose's side are bottom in Group F after 4-1 and 2-0 defeats at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid respectively, while the Hoops' solitary point came from a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar after falling to a 3-0 loss against the Blancos on matchday one.

Celtic are bidding to become the first Scottish side to win a Champions League or Europa League game in Germany since Rangers beat Vorwats Berlin 2-1 in 1961, but they are facing a Leipzig side that will be buoyed after a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Bochum on Saturday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

RB Leipzig vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Game: RB Leipzig vs Celtic Date: October 5, 2022 Kick-off: 12:45pm ET / 5:45pm BST / 10:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports and stream on Paramount+.

BT Sport 1 is showing the game between RB Leipzig and Celtic in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fubo TV, Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

RB Leipzig squad & team news

Xaver Schlager and Mohamed Simakan will fill the void left by kep pairing Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann, who both have ankle injuries, while a ligament problem forces Xaver Schlager and Mohamed Simakan to miss out.

Timo Werner will be the main man in attack with Christopher Nkunku supporting him.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulasci; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Nkunku; Werner

Position Players Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Blaswich, Nickisch, Schlieck Defenders Gvardiol, Simakan, Diallo, Klostermann, Orban, Raum, Halstenberg, Ba, Henrichs Midfielders Laimer, Schlager, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Novoa Forwards Nkunku, Silva, Werner, Poulsen

Celtic squad and team news

Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou deals with the absence of injured duo Carl Starfelt and Georgios Giakoumakis, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and James McCarthy are both doubts.

Moritz Jenz will likely continue at centre-back if Carter-Vickers is absent, with Sead Haksabanovic or Liel Abada joining Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota in attack.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Juranovic, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, O'Riley; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota