RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa reveals cheeky plan to stop Erling Haaland ahead of Champions League clash with Manchester City

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RB Leipzig's rising star Antonio Nusa has admitted he plans to get inside Erling Haaland’s head before their high-stakes Champions League meeting. The Norwegian winger, who has flourished in the Bundesliga this term, is looking to disrupt his international teammate's rhythm through a pre-match text message.

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Nusa prepares for Haaland reunion

The clash at the Red Bull Arena holds a deep personal significance for Nusa, who will be facing his national team captain, Haaland, in a competitive club fixture for the first time. The two Norwegians share a close bond off the pitch, with Nusa regularly citing the City striker as a major influence on his career development. Despite the friendship, Nusa is determined to ensure his fellow countryman leaves Germany empty-handed on Wednesday evening.

The winger confirmed that he intends to initiate contact with Haaland before the first whistle blows. "He's a great guy. I'm looking forward to seeing him. Hopefully we can win. I will write him a message," Nusa told Bild with a smile.

A new talisman emerges in Leipzig

When Leipzig sanctioned the astronomical €125 million sale of Yan Diomande to Real Madrid, many observers wondered how the Bundesliga side would replace such a prolific output. However, after the opening quarter of the campaign, the answer has arrived in the form of 21-year-old Nusa. The Norwegian talent has stepped seamlessly into the void, evolving into the focal point of a dynamic attack under the guidance of head coach Martin Demichelis.

Nusa’s statistics are impressive, as he currently leads his club's goal contribution charts with a tally of four goals and six assists in the early stages of the season. The encounter against City represents the ultimate litmus test for Nusa’s progression. While Leipzig have often relied on a collective effort since Yan Diomande’s departure, Nusa is the player now expected to provide the creative spark.

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Demichelis hails unstoppable rising star

Demichelis has heaped praise on his rising star, admitting that the youngster has rapidly transformed into a nightmare for opposition backlines. The former Bayern Munich stalwart pulled no punches in his glowing assessment of the prodigy's sudden surge, acknowledging a player operating at the absolute peak of his powers and carrying the team's decisive attacking spark.

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Demichelis has been glowing in his assessment of the youngster's impact on the squad. "It is difficult to defend against him. We have to be honest: He is in outstanding shape and really makes the difference," Demichelis said.

Leipzig face a daunting history

Leipzig’s task is complicated by Haaland’s sensational scoring record against them. The Norwegian forward has long considered the German side his favourite opponent, having netted a staggering 12 goals in just eight appearances against them for both Borussia Dortmund and City. This includes a haunting five-goal haul during City’s 7-0 victory in the Champions League round of 16 in March 2023, a result that still lingers in the minds of the fans.

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Haaland has shown no signs of slowing down in Europe this season, already hitting the back of the net four times in the competition. With City sitting comfortably in second place in the Premier League, they arrive in Germany as heavy favourites. For Leipzig, who have secured only one win from their first three continental outings, the pressure is mounting to secure a positive result to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.