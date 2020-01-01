Raul Jimenez wouldn’t turn down Barcelona or Real Madrid as interest builds in Wolves striker

The 28-year-old frontman has been liked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, but would welcome the chance to join a Spanish giant

Raul Jimenez admits he would not turn down the chance to join Barcelona or Real Madrid, with the Wolves striker continuing to generate transfer talk.

Having hit a career-best 22 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, the Mexico international has seen his stock rise considerably. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be mulling over bids to keep the 28-year-old in English football after seeing him master the Premier League.

Jimenez has, however, previously spent time in Spain with Atletico Madrid and admitted that a second spell in La Liga would appeal to him. With that in mind, any approach from Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu would be difficult to ignore.

Jimenez told ESPN: "I find out [about transfer links] through social media. They have already put me at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and every day comes out a new team that want me.

"I have to be calm. If they are talking about me, it is because I am doing things well; I would like to continue in England. I am happy, adapted and I like the idea [of staying in the Premier League].

"If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go, but if I stay here, I am fighting to qualify for the Champions League, for important things.

"Fighting for the title still seems difficult but we are in the Europe League round of 16. I think that I made the right decision to come here and I do not regret it.

"Leaving the doors open for anything is the most important thing. With Wolves we are fighting for the Champions League, I am happy. and I am an important player for the fans and for the team. I am fine, I do not close any doors, I am open to whatever comes but it does not stop me sleeping."

Clubs across Europe will be intrigued to hear that Jimenez is not closing any doors, with players of his quality – and with proven records in the final third of the field – hard to come by.