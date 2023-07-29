Rasmus Hojlund on verge of Man Utd move! Red Devils agree €85m fee with Atalanta as striker set to sign five-year contract

Manchester United are closing in on the €85 million (£73m/$94m) signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

  • United close in on €85m Hojlund
  • PSG were interested
  • Striker will sign five-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? United and Atalanta have come to an agreement over a deal worth an initial €75m (£64m/$83m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons, according to Sky. The Daily Mail claims 20-year-old striker will sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been in the market for a new striker all summer and appeared set to complete the signing of Hojlund after he was left out of Atalanta's squad for the friendly against Bournemouth on Saturday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Paris Saint-Germain made a bid worth €50m (£43m/$56m) for the youngster amid the uncertainty regarding the future of Kylian Mbappe. That was rejected and United now look set to win the race.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND?: United boss Erik ten Hag desperately wanted a new striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Marcus Rashford, and it looks like he's going to get it. Hojlund has plenty of potential, although his return of nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season highlighted that he is nowhere near the finished article yet.

