Rashid Toha: Vipers SC star disappointed by 'abusive and insulting' Onduparaka FC fans

The 23-year-old defender responds to fan abuse during his return to Arua with the Venoms for a league match

Vipers SC defender Rashid Toha has stated he will never regret his decision to quit Onduparaka FC for Vipers SC after his former fans aimed abusive words towards him during their Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The 23-year-old returned to face his former club at Aba Bet Green Light Stadium in Arua City and helped the Venoms win the tie 3-1, their first-ever win over Onduparaka in Arua since the Caterpillars were promoted to the top-flight.

However, during the match, Onduparaka fans aimed abusive words at the player and in a statement published on Vipers' social media pages, Toha has condemned the move by the fans saying it was uncalled for.

“Great spirit yesterday [Saturday] and amazing to have gotten the three points against Onduparaka in the scorching sun heat in Arua City,” read the statement from Toha.

“But again, it’s disappointing to see your people turning their backs on you, abusing and insulting, not just me but my innocent family.

“Onduparaka is a team that has contributed a lot in my football career and will always carry that with me.

“Out here, I am identified with that and will always be proud of that. I also want the fans to know, no player is bigger than a club. Players come and go but the club remains and life goes on and that’s exactly what happened to me.”

The statement continued: “I needed to take the next step in my football career and am proud to say this, I have never regretted my decision and will always wish the best for Onduparaka but I want to condemn what happened and I believe it was uncalled for but in the end, it is what it is and life goes on.

“I want the fans to understand that we are human beings and have emotions too.”

Ibrahim Orit, Ceaser Manzoki, and second-half substitute Paul Mucurezi scored the goals for Vipers while Living Kabon converted from the penalty spot for Onduparaka’s lone goal.

The win enabled the Venoms to regain their lead at the top of the 16-team table with 24 points from 10 matches while Onduparaka dropped to eighth position with 15 points from 10 outings.