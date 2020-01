Rashford ruled out for weeks as Man Utd star misses Liverpool clash with back injury

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears the attacker will be unavailable for some time after revealing he has aggravated a back injury

Marcus Rashford could be out of action for much of the next month with the back injury he sustained against Wolves, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The striker was absent from the squad for Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool after failing to recover from the problem that forced him off during the 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford.

There were some suggestions the injury was more serious than first feared, although Solskjaer insisted this week the club would do everything to help Rashford be ready for the match at Anfield.

However, speaking prior to the game, Solskjaer revealed United are likely to be without their leading goalscorer, who has netted 19 goals from 31 games in all competitions this campaign, until after their mid-season break in February.

"He got a couple of knocks again, jolts when he came on against Wolverhampton, and he's aggravated his back," Solskjaer, who called on Daniel James to take Rashford's place in the starting XI, told Sky Sports.

"He's had some trouble before. We're going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

"He's always recovered quickly before, so let's hope he does that again.

"I wouldn't expect him to be back in the next few weeks. We've got a mid-season break, but I'm not sure we're going to see him before then."

After the meeting with Liverpool, United host Burnley in the league on Wednesday before an FA Cup trip to either Watford or Tranmere Rovers next Sunday.

They then face Manchester City away in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, trailing 3-1 from the first game at Old Trafford.

United face Wolves at home on February 1 and then expect to have 16 days off before heading to Chelsea, with the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Club Brugge taking place three days later.

The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table approaching the clash at Anfield, sitting 17 points behind the leaders and Sunday's opponents Liverpool.