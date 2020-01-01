‘Rashford & McTominay are Man Utd role models’ – Butt looking for more youngsters to break through

The former Red Devils star, who is now part of first-team development at Old Trafford, expects more academy graduates to get a chance

Marcus Rashford, Brandon Williams and Scott McTominay have become role models at Manchester United for the club’s next group of academy hopefuls, says Nicky Butt.

The Red Devils are famed for their production of home-grown talent.

Butt, who is now head of first-team development at Old Trafford, once formed part of the fabled Class of ‘92 that included Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and David Beckham.

He is helping to bring through more players of promise in the present, with a steady stream of youngsters having worked their way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Rashford and McTominay have been seeing competitive minutes for some time, but the likes of Williams and Mason Greenwood are proving that a senior door remains open.

Butt expects that to remain the case, telling United’s official website: “Everyone has got their ambitions and they all can look at what to strive to.

“They can look at the lads who have done so well playing in the first team, playing lots of games now. Marcus has had so many games at a young age, Brandon is stepping into the fore now, Scott McTominay. I don't need to name them as you know them all.

“The lads have got an abundance of players to aspire to be like and we're proud of them all.

“Hopefully, the next one will come along in the next few years and, if that happens, we're all doing our jobs well and it will help the manager, and the club, get to where it wants to be.”

While catching Solskjaer’s eye remains the target for those coming through United’s youth system, Butt admits that more loan deals will be sanctioned this summer in an effort to get important game time into those who find themselves on the fringes of the fold.

The former Red Devils midfielder added: “We've got some good young players.

“And we've had them over the years and they've all had a time where they've been beaten and all had a time when they get to win. The end game is getting into the first team or having careers in the game.

“It is what we do well and, this year, there is no difference. The older ones will go out on loan in the next month or so and the younger ones will step up. It's the history of the club and what it has always been.”