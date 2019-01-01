'Rashford can produce moments of magic' - Mings wary of Man Utd star's threat

The England defender is well aware of his fellow countryman's "fantastic talent" ahead of their Premier League meeting at Old Trafford this weekend

Tyrone Mings has warned his Aston Villa team-mates to be wary of the threat posed by Marcus Rashford when they face Manchester United.

The Premier League new boys will travel to Old Trafford for a crucial fixture on Saturday afternoon, with both sides in dire need of three points after difficult starts to the 2019-20 season.

Villa are down in 15th, four points above the relegation places after 13 fixtures, with four wins on their record alongside two draws and seven defeats.

United have also only picked up four victories, but lie in ninth having picked up three more draws than their next opponents.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are already eight points adrift of the top four, but have shown signs of improvement going forward in recent weeks, with Rashford currently enjoying a rich vein of form.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals in his last 11 matches for club and country, with his latest effort helping the Red Devils secure a 3-3 draw at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Having witnessed his ability up close on England duty, Mings is expecting a tough challenge against Rashford when Villa arrive in Manchester this weekend.

"Knowing that he's [Rashford] a good player and knowing how to stop him are two very different things," Mings told Sky Sports.

"He's a fantastic talent - you saw his goal against Chelsea [a stunning free-kick in the Carabao Cup] - and a player who can produce moments of magic.

"Coming on for England - his goal against Kosovo - he's a wonderfully gifted player.

"I think we'll all have our work cut out on Sunday as a back four but we'll be looking to back up our most recent clean sheet with another one."

United have faced plenty of criticism for their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 33 years, with the effort and quality of a number of first-team stars questioned on a consistent basis.

Solskjaer's men have, however, managed to pick up six wins from their last nine across all competitions and Mings still feels there is plenty of "world-class" talent at the Norwegian's disposal.

The centre-back is confident Villa can "go toe to toe with anyone" though, and hopes to exploit United's weaknesses while nullifying their attacking threat at the Theatre of Dreams.

"I wouldn't say they are there to be got at but I would definitely say that they probably haven't clicked this season as they would have liked to," Mings added. "They're probably quite frustrated with the results that they've had.

"Some of their key players being injured hasn't helped either but we have all respect for every team in the league and Sheffield United are a good team as well, so there's no surprise that they cause teams problems.

"With Man United, we'll look at what their weaknesses are and how we can attack them and how we can nullify them.

"They've obviously got world-class players all over the pitch so we'll know full well the challenges that we'll face but we haven't gone to any team so far and been humiliated so that stands us in good stead, knowing that we can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

"Being at such a big club like United obviously comes with massive expectation and I think if you get into a game and things aren't perhaps going well for them on the pitch, naturally fans seem to turn against you.

"So if that situation was to arise then potentially it's something we can use to our advantage."