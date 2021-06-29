Rashford appears to confirm Sancho move to Manchester United with tweet to fan account

The England forward posted a one-word response on Twitter that will surely get Red Devils fans excited

Marcus Rashford may have confirmed that his England team-mate Jadon Sancho will soon be joining him at Manchester United.

Sancho has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and although United missed out on the Borussia Dortmund star last year, a transfer appears to be drawing closer this summer.

In an interaction with a fan on Twitter, Rashford seemingly confirmed the expected news of Sancho's transfer to the Red Devils.

What was said?

A user replied a tweet from Rashford, saying: "Announce Sancho, Marcus." Rashford seemingly obliged, saying simply: "Yes x."

Yes x — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 29, 2021

How close is Sancho's transfer?

Although Dortmund held firm and rejected United's advances last summer, it appears the Bundesliga side is more open to letting Sancho go this year.

Dortmund have rejected two United bids thus far, the most recent of which was around £72 million ($100m). It is believed that Dortmund are holding out for £77m ($107m), which puts the two sides close to an agreement over a transfer fee.

United have already come to an agreement with Sancho over personal terms, with the star winger now widely expected to begin the 2021-22 season at Old Trafford.

