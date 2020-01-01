Rapinoe continues Trump feud by labeling U.S. President as 'white nationalist'

The USWNT star had a public back-and-forth with the American leader during the Women's World Cup

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe has criticized Donald Trump once again, calling the U.S. President a "white nationalist" that produces nothing but hate.

The USWNT co-captain had a high-profile back-and-forth with the President during the 2018 Women's World Cup, beginning with Rapinoe stating that she would not be "going to the f*cking White House" if her side emerged victorious in France.

Trump then hit back by telling the USWNT that they would need to win first before worrying about a White House invite, which they did by taking down the Netherlands in the finale.

In the months since, Rapinoe has hit back, calling Trump a "f***ing joke", having also labeled Trump as a racist and a misogynist.

And now the USWNT star took aim once again, calling Trump a "white nationalist" while criticizing his contributions as president.

"I think we know that immigration does not cause loss of jobs. Immigration is actually good for the economy," Rapinoe told VICE. "We know that women in the workforce is good for the economy. We know that equality is good for the economy. We know that mass incarceration is bad for the economy. We know that mass incarceration is bad for society and ends up costing us more money in the long run, the war on drugs, whatever it may be. I think that that has proven to be really detrimental.

"Now, obviously, we have a white nationalist, I think, in the White House and the spewing of hate and the 'othering' of the rest of the country has only led to more strife between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward.

"There’s been nothing to ease Donald Trump’s base, really. There’s been nothing, it’s not like he’s given them a bunch of jobs. It’s not like he’s made life really better for them, he’s just given them this false reason why maybe they’re not happy with their lives. There’s been no sort of path forward."

Rapinoe was also asked if she would continue running for office, as the USWNT star has previously said she's interested in pursuing politics someday.

The USWNT star has previously said that she's "too wild" for politics, and more recently she's jokingly offered to serve as Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate.

Rapinoe said the idea of a political career still "seems wild" but she's not going to shut the door on it.

"I mean, President, of course. If I’m going to do, I want the biggest, baddest post. That way, I can be the president, but then I get to pick everyone else who’s way smarter and way more qualified and way better at everything to actually do the thing," she said.

"I’m not here being like ‘I’m the smartest, I should be the president.’ I’m actually like ‘I’m wholly unqualified for probably any position in government,’ but I’ve got that little bit of humility where I can be like ‘You’re smarter, you do this, you do this, you do this.’