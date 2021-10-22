‘I will certainly be praying’ – Rangers’ Gerrard delivers Balogun injury update

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed his concerns after defender Leon Balogun picked up an injury during their Europa League fixture against Brondby at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Nigeria international scored his first Europa League goal in the 2-0 win but he could not finish the game after he was substituted for countryman Calvin Bassey in the second period.

It was Balogun who put the Gers ahead in the 18th minute after he rose the highest to find the back of the net from James Tavernier's cross before Kemar Roofe made it 2-0 with his 30th-minute goal that sealed maximum points for the hosts in the Group A fixture.

Speaking after the game, Gerrard said he will be "praying" for the defender, who recently featured for the Super Eagles in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Gerrard said as quoted by Glasgow Times: “There is an update, but without him [Balogun] having an MRI scan or being assessed once everything is calm [we won't know the extent of the injury]. He has felt something in there.

“We are hoping we have got to it before there is a tweak or any muscle damage.

“We are hoping it is a little bit of tightness and we will know in the next 24 hours. I will certainly be praying tonight.

“He felt something in his hamstring. That’s what he came off with, but he wasn’t sure if he felt something or whether it was a bit of tightness.

“We will work that out in the next 24 hours and hopefully he will pull through because he is important for us. I thought his performance was top tonight as well.”

Balogun started the game alongside his compatriot Joe Aribo and in a previous interview, Gerrard praised Aribo for his superb display against Brondby.

“I never said stand up and be counted, I think he always gives you that. He is a great kid, he wants to learn, he wants to grow,” Gerrard said.

Article continues below

“What I have said to Joe [Aribo] is you are a much better player when you play angry in a nice way, flex your muscles.

“I thought his first 45-minute performance [on Thursday night] was outstanding, that is probably the reason why he tired a little bit, but he has played a lot.”

Rangers will shift their focus to the league where they will face St. Mirren at Paisley 2021 Stadium on Sunday.