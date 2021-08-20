Rangers boss Gerrard takes blame for Sakala’s injury ahead of Ross County trip

The Zambia international suffered a groin injury during the Gers' Champions League home loss to Malmo on August 10

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accepted the blame for Fashion Sakala’s injury which will make him miss his third game in a row on Sunday.

Sakala is yet to return to action since he played 18 minutes in their Uefa Champions League qualifiers against Malmo, over a few weeks ago.

Ahead of the Gers’ league trip to Ross County, Gerrard faulted his decision to rush the Zambia striker into his squad after he missed their full-preseason training.

“Sakala’s got a bit of a niggle in his groin. I think he’s paying for myself and the staff pushing him a little bit too quickly,” Gerrard was quoted as saying by Glasgow Live.

“He didn’t get a full pre-season and we’ve put him in a little bit too quick, taking him out of the hotel and putting him straight into full training, part of that little niggle is on me as well.

“That’s a frustrating one, but what we don’t want to do is put him in while it’s niggling away and make it worse. Hopefully he won’t be too far away. “

After scoring in Rangers' 2-1 friendly win over Real Madrid in July, Sakala made his Premiership debut later in that month but he is yet to open his goal account for the team.

Article continues below

Gerrard also provided an update on ex-Nigeria U20 star Nnamdi Ofoborh who is yet to play for the club after signing a four-year deal from Bournemouth.

“Nnamdi is going for further tests next week, so we are hoping for good news. But he’s been around the group, he’s settled and he just need to try and get him back in a safe way and be patient with him as well.”

Another Nigeria star, Leon Balogun is also expected to return to Gerrard’s squad after he watched their last Uefa Europa League play-off match against Armenian club Alashkert on Thursday.