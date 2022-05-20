Rangers blamed for Ramsey's penalty miss in Europa League final as Wales boss questions club

Wales caretaker manager Rob Page has blamed Rangers for Aaron Ramsey's shootout miss in the Europa League final on Wednesday against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Page claiming Ramsey was placed in an unfair position by his coaching staff.

Ramsey was victim to Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst trying to play God, said Page, and faced "unnecessary pressure" as a stoppage time substitute brought on specifically for the shootout.

Rangers were left heartbroken by the defeat, with the chance to win their first European trophy in 50 years squandered.

What did Page say about Ramsey?

"It's difficult because you have to be up to the pace of the game," Page said.

"We see it time after time when you are not up to the pace of the game. It happened recently where the players' first touch after he comes on is missing a penalty.

"It's unnecessary pressure for the player. I wouldn't make the substitution.

"If it was forced and you have to take a penalty then you have to get on with it. But there is no way I would play God."

The bigger picture

Ramsey spent the second half of the campaign on-loan at Rangers, but his move has not worked out as planned.

His contract at Juventus runs through next season, but there's been talk the Turin club could try to get rid of him before then. With his future uncertain, the wasted chance to be a hero will have hurt.

But Page believes Ramsey can bounce back quickly.

"I can't wait to get him in the building and back with his mates," Page said. "I will have a one-on-one with him, but Aaron will be fine.

"Big players step up for big occasions, and he will recover in a positive way.

"As disappointed as he will be for himself, and Rangers as well because they showed loyalty in taking him in and giving him games, he will bounce back."

