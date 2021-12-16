Rangers' Aribo on goalscoring form: It's funny because in training I just kick balls in the air

Joe Aribo can not explain the secret behind his goalscoring form at Rangers but he cited his freedom on the pitch as a factor.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals with two assists to his credit in 18 Premiership matches this season.

He is just a goal from equalling his best tally in a Scottish top-flight campaign and his contribution has helped Rangers maintain their lead at the top of the table, four points above second-placed Celtic.

The Nigeria international discusses the contrast between training and actual matches.

"It is funny because in training I just kick balls in the air. A lot of boys do,” Aribo told Rangers TV.

"I was lucky to control it, bring it down and I slipped in Fash (Fashion Sakala) after that. I was happy to be able to do that.

"I am just playing freely. I don’t know [what has brought the strength out in the last few weeks] to be honest. I am just playing freely and I am thankful to God for my talents."

On Wednesday, Rangers defeated bottom-placed St. Johnstone 2-0 at Ibrox Stadium with Aribo playing the entire duration.

He reflected on the team’s performance and he is expecting his teammates to stretch their 16-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

"The boys are buzzing. It wasn’t the best of times but it is nice to get over the obstacle and get the three points,” he continued.

"We spoke about [patience] before the game. It is not always going to be a fast start so we have to be patient.

"That is what the boss is saying to us, that is what we have to do and it was lucky to get the breakthrough just before half time.

"We just want to take every game as it comes. It is so important to do that.

"You can’t look past the next fixture, you need to put in performances and hopefully get the three points. That is what we are looking for in every single game.”