Rangers’ Aribo needs time to adjust to African football – Super Eagles legend Taribo West

Despite top-notch performances from the 23-year-old for the West Africans, the ex-international feels the midfielder has not done enough

Former Nigeria international Taribo West believes Rangers star Joe Aribo needs time to adjust to the playing style of African football.

The 23-year-old made an impressive start to his Super Eagles career when he scored on his debut against Ukraine in September 2019.

He followed that up with another impressive performance a month later in another friendly against Brazil, helping Gernot Rohr’s men clinch a 1-1 draw against the five-time world champions.

Aribo has now made four appearances for the three-time African champions and has been praised for his immediate impact with the national team by fans and former internationals.

West, however, feels the midfielder has not done enough and believes Getafe’s midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, who is currently on loan from Stoke City to reignite his career, will perform better than him.

"I've watched Joe Aribo play for Nigeria, but in my view, it's clear he is yet to come to terms with it,” Taribo was quoted as saying by the Scottish Sun.

"There's no other way of putting this - I think Joe is not a bad player, but he needs time to adjust to African football.

"It's not the same as playing in Europe. In Africa, there's no time on the ball and for me, Oghenekaro Etebo is a far better option, He's quick, physical and reads the game.

"He should get Joe Aribo's spot when he comes back. African football is just too physical for Joe."

Besides his scintillating displays for the Super Eagles, Aribo has been delivering fine performances for Rangers under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The midfielder, who joined the Ibrox Stadium outfit last summer, was a key member of the Gers in the recently-concluded campaign, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 45 appearances.

Taribo retired from international duty in 2005, thus, ending his 11-year career with the Super Eagles and enjoyed success during his time.

He was part of Nigeria’s gold-medal winning team at the 1996 Olympics and also helped the Super Eagles finish as runners-up in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

The centre-back, who had 42 caps for the three-time African champions, played in the 1998 World Cup in France as well as the 2002 edition.

Taribo, now a pastor, also starred for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Auxerre and Plymouth Argyle among others before he quit professional football in 2008.