Randers’ Odey wins Danish Superliga Player of the Month award

Randers star Stephen Odey has been named the Danish Superliga Player of the Month for October.

To walk home with this individual accolade, the Nigeria international beat Midtjylland’s Evander Ferreira and Silkeborg IF midfielder Sebastian Jorgensen.

The Nigeria international put up impressive displays in the month under review – scoring thrice in four league outings.

Of all the matches he featured in, Thomas Thomasberg’s Horses lost just one game – a 3-1 home defeat to Raphael Onyedika’s Midtjylland.



After representing Ligue 2 outfit Amiens SC in the 2020-2021 campaign, the 23-year-old was loaned to the Cepheus Park Randers giants from Belgium top-flight side Genk, in a bid to get regular playing time.

His addition to Thomasberg’s side has been a major boost following his eye-catching performances in the ongoing campaign.

Odey began his career at Nigeria Professional Football League side MFM before moving to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Two seasons later, on June 28, 2019, he signed for Genk on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

In his maiden campaign with the Smurfs, he featured in 11 games with no goals to show for it. That informed his move to Amiens where he starred in the last term.

There, he scored six times in 28 league outings for the Stade de la Licorne, who finished 10th on the log.

“It is an incredibly exciting development that Randers FC is going on, and I look forward to helping the team in a close and exciting match program,” Odey told the media when he joined Randers.

“I have only heard good things about the club and I hope that I can quickly contribute goals and assists so that we can make the fans even more proud of the team.”

The club’s sporting director Soren Pedersen stated that the Nigerian’s ability and experience would prove handy for the Horses.

“We have been looking for a striker with speed and have been in dialogue with Genk about Stephen for a while, who is an exciting player who is fast, good in the man-man game and is also a skilled finisher, as he has shown in both Swiss and French football,” he told the club website.“We are pleased that we have managed to get him to Randers and that we can now drive him into the squad and get him into action after the international match break.”

On the international scene, Odey made his bow on August 13, 2017, as a substitute in the Super Eagles 1-0 loss to Benin Republic.