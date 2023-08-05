Deal imminent? Randal Kolo Muani reaches verbal agreement with PSG but Frankfurt price tag may prove a problem

Soham Mukherjee
Randal Kolo Muani Frankfurt 05062023(C)Getty Images
PSGR. Kolo MuaniTransfersLigue 1Eintracht FrankfurtBundesliga

Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain but Eintracht Frankfurt's price tag might be a problem.

  • PSG reach verbal agreement with Kolo Muani
  • Striker wants to leave Frankfurt
  • German outfit demand €100m

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports Germany, the Ligue 1 champions have received a boost in their pursuit of the French striker after having reached an agreement in principle with his entourage. He had an impressive debut season in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals in 32 appearances, which saw him finish third in the league's scoring charts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, negotiations face a hurdle as Frankfurt's sporting director, Markus Krosche, stands firm on his demand of £86 million ($109m/€100m) for the 24-year-old. The club holds an upper hand in the negotiations as he joined last summer on a free transfer from Nantes after signing a contract which is valid until June 2027.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG's pursuit of Kolo Muani comes as the club aims to bolster its attacking options amid uncertainties surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future. With a potential exit of the 2018 World Cup winner on the cards, PSG are looking to rebuild their attack and have been linked with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt 2022-23GettyKylian-Mbappe(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? PSG are exploring various options in the market for a No. 9. They wanted to secure the services of Victor Osimhen from Napoli and their unwillingness to meet Tottenham's asking price for Harry Kane have limited their alternatives. However, it remains to be seen if they actively continue their pursuit of Kolo Muani if they get Ramos from Benfica for a lower fee of around €80m (£69m/$87.34m).

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

283136 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 111599Jude Bellingham
  • 31516Christopher Nkunku
  • 20458Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 21945Mason Mount
  • 11959Sandro Tonali
  • 34790Other
283136 Votes