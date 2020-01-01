'Nonsense!' - Ramsey's representatives hit back at reports new manager Pirlo doesn't want midfielder at Juventus

The 29-year-old Wales international joined the Turin club last summer after spending 11 seasons with Arsenal

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey's representatives have hit back at reports claiming new boss Andrea Pirlo doesn't want the Welshman at the club, calling them "nonsense."

Pirlo was named the new head coach of the Italian champions on Saturday, just hours after the club sacked Maurizio Sarri following just one season in charge.

The 41-year-old's appointment came as a surprise after he was only named the head coach of Juve's U23 side at the end of July.

Despite having no managerial experience, the former Italian international midfielder will take over from Sarri after Juventus surprisingly fell to Lyon in the Champions League last 16.

As Pirlo quickly makes plans for the 2020-21 season, reports emerged that he is hoping to sell Ramsey just one year after the Wales midfielder joined the club on a free transfer from Arsenal.

However, Avid Sports and Entertainment Group, the 29-year-old's agency, took to Twitter to dismiss those reports, indicating Ramsey will be staying put this summer.

Following 11 years in north London, Ramsey scored four goals in 35 appearances in his first season with the Bianconeri.

The midfielder, however, made only 11 starts in Serie A as he failed to lock down a regular role with the club in a season where they won their ninth consecutive Serie A title.

Should Ramsey leave Turin, he has been linked with a move back to England with Manchester United, a club his former Wales boss Chris Coleman says would be ideal for him.

During his time with Juve, Ramsey has been able to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and said the Portugal star puts in the work off the pitch to make himself a force still at age 35.

“He’s one of the best players in history and there’s no questioning his commitment to the game and to what he needs to do for himself,” Ramsey told The Athletic of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. “He’s first into the gym doing all his bits and bobs and then he wants to win every single match on the pitch. All the players do but there’s a real determination every single time."