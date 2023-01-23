Ramsdale's odd ‘curtains’ goal celebration explained after seeing Saka score for Arsenal against Man Utd

Aaron Ramsdale's odd goal celebration after seeing Bukayo Saka find the target for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Manchester United has been explained.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners prevailed in a thrilling contest at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with a hard-fought victory over the Red Devils edging them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. There was plenty for Arsenal to get excited about in that contest, with Ramsdale breaking out an unusual celebration when Saka curled home a stunning long-range strike in the 53rd minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: England international goalkeeper Ramsdale had appeared on the The Fellas comedy podcast in the build-up to a meeting with United and had told YouTube stars Callum Airey and Josh Larkin – who are better known as Calfreezy and TheBurntChip: “Give me something when we win this weekend, give me something to [do during the game]. I’ll give you a little something!”

Calfreezy replied: “Okay, I’ve got you, I’ve got you… We just pulled up the curtains [haircut] picture… I need you to do [it]…. yeah, yeah, yeah… like this!”

Ramsdale said, “I’ll do that”, and he was true to his word as he was caught on camera delivering on a pre-match promise.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale conceded shortly after seeing Saka hit the net, as Lisandro Martinez restored parity for United, but a dramatic end to a heavyweight encounter in north London saw Eddie Nketiah bundle home in the final minute and survive a couple of tight VAR offside checks to wrap up all three points for Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal’s 50-point haul at the halfway stage of a domestic league campaign represents their best ever return, with the hope being that momentum can be maintained from this point – although they do have two meetings with Manchester City to come in their next four fixtures, starting with a FA Cup fourth-round clash at the Etihad Stadium on Friday.