Ramos sees PSG debut delayed again as World Cup winner forced to wait on full training return

Sergio Ramos has seen a possible debut for Paris Saint-Germain pushed back once again, with the World Cup-winning defender still waiting on a green light to join full training.

There had been suggestions that the 35-year-old centre-half could come into contention for a home date with Angers at Parc des Princes on Friday.

He has, however, been ruled out of that contest, with PSG taking no risks with the former Real Madrid captain and a problematic injury which has been keeping him stuck on the sidelines.

What has been said?

A statement on PSG’s official website providing an update on the fitness of Spanish star reads: “Sergio Ramos will continue individualised training under the control of medical staff and performance for another 10 days with the aim of returning to collective training.”

What injury has Ramos suffered?

A modern day legend has been struggling with calf problems ever since he linked up with PSG as a free agent over the summer.

He has sat out 12 games so far, with Mauricio Pochettino unable to call upon the vast experience of a proven performer.

The hope is that Ramos will soon be ready to make his bow, but fitness setbacks have become a familiar theme for the veteran defender of late.

His final season at Santiago Bernabeu was plagued by injuries, with those issues eventually leading to him being left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.

When could Ramos return?

With Ramos yet to join the rest of the PSG squad in full training, he will play no part against Angers.

With 10 days required before he can form part of that group, a Champions League clash with RB Leipzig will also be sat out, along with a Ligue 1 trip to Marseille on October 24.

If he is able to start stating a case for competitive game time under Pochettino in the week following that encounter, then a debut could potentially be made against Lille on October 29.