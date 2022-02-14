Ramos to miss Real Madrid reunion through injury as PSG confirm absence for Champions League clash

Sergio Ramos has seen an imminent reunion with Real Madrid ruled out, with Paris Saint-Germain revealing that a calf injury will force the former Blancos captain to miss the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Champions League last-16 tie.

The 35-year-old defender departed Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2021 and headed to Parc des Princes as a free agent.

He had been due to cross paths with some familiar faces in a heavyweight European encounter on Tuesday, but any plans to line up against a side he represented with distinction for 16 years have been put on hold for now.

What has been said?

A statement from PSG on the club’s official website reads: “Sergio Ramos will continue his individual training for his calf injury. A new evaluation will be made in a week.”

The World Cup winner had previously stated that he was looking forward to locking horns with Real and would be giving everything he has to the cause of new employers.

Ramos said in December after learning of an emotional draw: "You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid.

"Now it's my turn to defend PSG and I'll do everything possible to do it. It's the team that bet on me. I'm going to die for PSG.

"I would have liked not to have that confrontation [with Real Madrid], but returning to the Santiago Bernabeu is cause for joy [because] I could not have a real farewell because of Covid restrictions."

What is Ramos’ injury record?

Ramos arrived at PSG nursing a calf complaint and missed 19 games at the start of the 2021-22 campaign as a result.

He did not make his debut for Ligue 1 giants until November 28, and was sent off on his second appearance against Lorient.

Just four outings have been taken in by the legendary centre-half, but he finds himself back on the treatment table.

After overcoming more muscular problems in late November, another calf problem has him laid low.

Fitness setbacks have become a familiar theme for Ramos, as the end of his time in Madrid also saw regular spells taken in on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen how long his latest ailment will take to shake, with PSG due at the Bernabeu on March 9.

