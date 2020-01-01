Manchester United move for Ramos ‘would work out well’ as Berbatov reacts to Real Madrid contract impasse

The former Red Devils striker believes the World Cup-winning defender could be the centre-half option that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is crying out for

Sergio Ramos has been told a move to Manchester United “would work out well”, with Dimitar Berbatov believing the Red Devils should snap up the World Cup winner if no new contract is agreed at Real Madrid.

As things stand, the long-serving captain at Santiago Bernabeu is going to become a free agent. His current terms with the Blancos are due to expire in the summer of 2021 with no extension put in place as yet.

Real remain optimistic when it comes to thrashing out an agreement with their talismanic skipper, but hope is being offered to potential suitors.

Berbatov believes United should be in the mix if Ramos is allowed to head for the exit in Madrid, with plenty of football left in the “world-class” 34-year-old.

The former Red Devils striker told Betfair : “There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Sergio Ramos, according to reports both the player and club are yet to come to an agreement on a new contract. With Ramos 34 years old, they are probably fighting over a one-year or two-year contract.

“Thiago Silva, who is even older at 36 years old, has proven that it is never too late to move to the Premier League and so far it is working out well for the Brazilian.

“I'm sure if Ramos wanted to move to a club like United then it would work out well for him too. He's in great shape, he's still a world-class defender and in my opinion there's still a lot of football left in him.

“I see him as a Real Madrid player, however, and I think player and club will find a solution and he will stay. I'll be surprised if he leaves, but if things don't work out then I'm sure a lot of clubs will be interested in him.”

United are considered to be in need of defensive additions, despite investing heavily in that department over recent years. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Eric Bailly have been snapped up, but Spain international Ramos would add vast experience at the very highest level to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.