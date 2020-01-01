Ramos and Real Madrid yet to discuss new contract but agent remains calm on future

The Blancos have not opened talks with their club captain over a new deal as yet, despite his current terms expiring in the summer of 2021

Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid are yet to discuss a new contract for Los Blancos' captain, but his agent insists there is no reason for anyone to panic.

Ramos joined Madrid in 2005 from Sevilla and has gone on to become a club icon, amassing almost 650 appearances and winning a host of titles.

Now 34, the Spain international is approaching the twilight of his career, but having played 25 of Madrid's 27 La Liga games prior to the coronavirus hiatus, he is still seen as a key player for Zinedine Zidane.

More teams

Ramos' deal expires in just over a year, during the summer of 2021, suggesting his long-term future could potentially lie elsewhere if Madrid opt not to extend their association.

But Ramos' agent – his brother Rene – is convinced both parties want the centre-back to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Football goes around a lot but there are very good intentions on both sides," the agent told Radio Marca.

"Hopefully he will retire at Real Madrid, it is his ream and I understand that it will be the desire of the club too.

"As of today, we have not spoken about anything but there is no need to be alarmed. The moment the club considers it, we will begin to speak."

Rene was recently quoted as saying his brother would stretch out his career as long as he could in order to play in Madrid's redeveloped Santiago Bernabeu.

He told Onda Cero: "The chewing gum will be stretched as long as we can.

"Playing at the new Bernabeu would be the perfect retirement for him. Physically, he's fine and he's climbing the walls [ahead of La Liga Santander returning]."

Article continues below

Rene has, however, suggested that some did not grasp the meaning of his comments.

"My words were misinterpreted," he added. "What I wanted to say is that he will play until he and the club consider that he is fit to play for Real Madrid."

Ramos and Madrid will resume their 2019-20 La Liga season on Sunday away to Eibar, with Zidane’s side sat two points adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Spanish top-flight table.