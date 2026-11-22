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Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been overwhelmingly elected to Real Madrid's Board of Directors after receiving 99.5 per cent of the vote at the club's Extraordinary General Assembly. Joined by president Florentino Perez, the 22-time Grand Slam champion pledged to help keep Los Blancos at the pinnacle of world sport.

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Nadal elected to Real Madrid board in landslide vote

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has officially joined Real Madrid's Board of Directors after receiving 99.5 per cent of the votes at the club's Extraordinary General Assembly. Held both in person and online at Ciudad Real Madrid's basketball pavilion, the vote saw 1,704 of the 1,713 representative members back the appointment, with just four against and five abstentions.

Nadal received a standing ovation from attendees as his new role was ratified under Article 46 of the club's bylaws. An honorary member since 2011, the Spanish icon now steps directly into the governance of the club he has supported throughout his life.

Nadal vows to learn and contribute to global brand

Addressing the assembly, Nadal described the appointment as a proud milestone that deepens his lifelong bond with Los Blancos. He stressed his determination to serve the club with humility while helping preserve its status at the top of global sport.

"It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid," Nadal said. "This club is passed down from parents to children and unites people. For me, it connects me with family and friends to watch matches together. It's an immense joy and a great satisfaction. I am very aware of the responsibility because Real Madrid is a global brand. It is an infinite responsibility, and I take it on with the hope of learning and contributing so that this club continues to be the best in the world."

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Perez hails sporting icon as 'one of our own'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez led the tributes during the single-item assembly, praising Nadal's character both on and off the court alongside his 92 career titles, 22 Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cups. Perez insisted the former world number one embodies the core values of the institution.

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"Today is a very special day for our club and, personally, it is also very special for me as the president of Real Madrid," Perez stated. "And for us, there is something particularly special: Rafa is one of our own. He is an honorary member of Real Madrid, deeply feels these colours, and has always proudly expressed his madridismo."

Long-term commitment to Real Madrid's future

Perez expressed confidence that Nadal's presence on the board will help shape the club for future generations while protecting its identity and ambition. Nadal echoed that long-term vision as he closed his speech to applause from members.

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"I will work to ensure that things continue as they are: a successful club that remains so for years to come," Nadal declared before signing off with "Hala Madrid!"