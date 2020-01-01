Radical Fufa reforms propose creation of 12-team UPL

The federation has asked stakeholders to deliberate on the proposals and give feedback before they are implemented in the 2021/22 season

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has proposed a raft of reforms that will hugely affect the face of football fraternity in the country.

The reforms, if passed, will be implemented in the 2021/22 season and will see the number of Premier League clubs reduced from the current number of 16 to 12.

The Fufa Big League, Uganda's second-tier, will also be affected by the proposed reforms as it will now have 16 teams against the current number of 18.

More teams

“It is paramount new reforms are instituted to, among others, enhance the quality of clubs, increase sporting competition, improve service delivery by organizers, create better Club and League Brands, and increase revenues for both the clubs and the league,” Fufa's statement read on their website.

“Consequently, the 22nd Fufa Executive Committee approved wide scale consultations with First Division Clubs, Second Division Clubs, Sponsors, UPL Management, Fufa Regional Football Associations [FRAs], and the General Public/Football fraternity on the proposals for the reform of professional club football in Uganda.”

The reforms will also see new bodies formed to run the Premier League and the lower tier competitions.

“The First Division, Second Division, the UPL U20 Reserve Leagues are to be under the Professional League Board and Professional League Secretariat replacing the current UPL Board and UPL Secretariat respectively,” it added.

With the expected new era in the Ugandan football world, clubs will also be compelled to implement various initiatives in accordance with the guidelines in the proposed reforms.

“Every First Division club shall be compelled to have a U20 team to compete in a league played over two rounds. A player with a first division license may play in the reserve league and the player with a reserve league license may play in the first division league,” Fufa added.

Fufa has also fronted the formation of other new competitions across the eight regions in the country.

“There shall be an established Fufa Juniors’ Leagues in each of the eight Fufa regions in the country under the supervision of the UYFA and the respective FRAs,” the statement concluded.

“The FJL at every FRA shall consist of 12 teams. The FRA may manage more than one FJL of 12 teams each. For example, Eastern RFA may have FJL-Jinja and FJL-Mbale the winner being determined under an agreed format.

“The UPL club U17 team may compete in the respective FRA/FJL within their locality or as appropriate.”

An introduction of UPL-U20 Reserve League has also been touted and it will consist of 12 teams and the first season will be played in the 2021/22 season as well.