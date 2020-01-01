Race to secure Caf Confederation Cup slot begins as Uganda Cup kicks off

The competition begins from the Round of 32 and the matches will be played from Tuesday to Sunday

Uganda Cup Round of 32 matches are expected to start on January 21 and will continue until the 26th as teams compete for a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Defending champions Proline FC will start their journey with a match against Katwa United at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on January 21 as four other matches will be played during the opening day.

Tooro United and Mbarara City are two other top-flight sides who will be in action on the first day of the domestic cup competition.

Kajjansi will host Vipers SC on January 22 when other three matches will be played across different venues in the country on the same day.

SC Villa will face Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on January 23 as KCCA FC face-off with Catida then next day at their Lugogo home turf.

Full fixtures for the Round of 32:

January 21

Katwe United vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kakira United vs Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja

StarLight vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

Kiryandongo Town Council vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

January 22:

Kajjansi United vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

Busia Young vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

Bugamba vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

January 23:

Koboko Rising Stars vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground

Kampala University vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Gagaba vsKiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

January 24:

Mvara Boys vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

January 25:

Admin vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

January 26:

St Marys vs Express – Nabweru

Kigezi vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

Dove vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

Gadafi vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

U-Touch vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Luweero United vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

Spartans vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)