Race to secure Caf Confederation Cup slot begins as Uganda Cup kicks off
Uganda Cup Round of 32 matches are expected to start on January 21 and will continue until the 26th as teams compete for a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.
Defending champions Proline FC will start their journey with a match against Katwa United at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on January 21 as four other matches will be played during the opening day.
Tooro United and Mbarara City are two other top-flight sides who will be in action on the first day of the domestic cup competition.
Kajjansi will host Vipers SC on January 22 when other three matches will be played across different venues in the country on the same day.
SC Villa will face Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu on January 23 as KCCA FC face-off with Catida then next day at their Lugogo home turf.
Full fixtures for the Round of 32:
January 21
Katwe United vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo
Kakira United vs Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja
StarLight vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria
Kiryandongo Town Council vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground
January 22:
Kajjansi United vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku
Busia Young vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia
Bugamba vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground
January 23:
Koboko Rising Stars vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko
Super Eagles vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
Young Elephants vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya
Six O’clock vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground
Kampala University vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero
Gagaba vsKiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground
January 24:
Mvara Boys vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
Catida vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
Lugazi Municipal vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
Soroti vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
Chimpanzee vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
Fire Fire vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
FHL vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
Free Stars vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
January 25:
Admin vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo
Bugoigo vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa
Sansiro vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi
Mbale Garage vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground
January 26:
St Marys vs Express – Nabweru
Kigezi vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
Dove vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
Gadafi vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
U-Touch vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
Luweero United vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
Spartans vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)