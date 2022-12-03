News Matches
Quiz! Can you name every team Louis van Gaal has managed in his legendary career?

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
12:15 EAT 03/12/2022
Louis van Gaal Netherlands 2022
Louis van Gaal is a legendary coach who has taken charge of some of the biggest clubs in European football.

This World Cup looks set to be Van Gaal's swansong and he has been going out in typically eccentric fashion, keeping us all entertained with his unmissable press conferences as Netherlands boss.

As well as creating headlines, few contemporaries can rival Van Gaal's incredible coaching CV. Can you remember all the teams he's managed over the past three decades?

