The UK's longest-serving monarch passed away peacefully aged 96 after reigning for 70 years

Chelsea and Arsenal legends Didier Drogba and Nwankwo Kanu have led former and current African players across the world to pay their last respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth II, who was the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral at the age of 96, after ruling for 70 years.

According to family members, the Queen, who took up the mantle in 1952, passed away peacefully at her Scottish estate on Thursday.

On Thursday, Europa Conference League matches involving Arsenal and Manchester United observed a minute of silence in honour of the Queen.

Her demise has led to former African players led by ex-Ivory Coast captain Drogba, who enjoyed an amazing career with the Blues in the Premier League, to remember her as per the Tweets sampled below.

Didier Drogba

Nwankwo Kanu

Victor Moses

Alex Iwobi