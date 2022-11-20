Qatar vs Ecuador: Lineups and LIVE updates

Hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener in their Group A encounter.

The FIFA World Cup is finally here! Qatar, who are the hosts of the 2022 edition, will kick the tournament off when they face their Group A counterparts Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

While the two teams are not among the most powerful national sides in the world, they lie close to each other in the FIFA rankings. Qatar are ranked 50th, while Ecuador are ranked 44th. A close game could be in the offing.

It's a historic moment for Qatar as they make their debut in the World Cup, while the South American team return after missing the 2018 event. Qatar could create more history with a win over Ecuador, as they could become the only AFC nation to win their first-ever World Cup game.

Qatar vs Ecuador confirmed lineups

Qatar XI (5-2-3): Al-Sheeb; Ró-Ró, Hisham, Khoukhi, A. Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, Afif

Ecuador XI (4-4-2): Domínguez; Ángelo Preciado, F. Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, J. Méndez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada

Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE updates

Qatar and Ecuador's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Qatar will lock horns against Senegal on Friday, 25th November, at the Al Thumama Stadium. Ecuador, meanwhile, will take on Netherlands later that day at the Khalifa International Stadium.