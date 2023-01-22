‘When you see that purple screen!’ - Nketiah reacts to VAR drama in last minute of Arsenal win over Man Utd

Eddie Nketiah admits to feeling nervous “when you see that purple screen come up”, but he and Arsenal survived a VAR scare against Manchester United.

Five-goal thriller at Emirates Stadium

Gunners scored dramatic winner

Technology on their side in north London

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners snatched a dramatic winner in a topsy-turvy Premier League clash with the Red Devils at Emirates Stadium, with Nketiah’s second of the game wrapping up a 3-2 victory in the final minute of the 90. The 23-year-old striker faced a nervous wait after bundling into the net from close range, while there a couple of tight offside calls to check, but technology was on Arsenal’s side and they were able to celebrate the claiming of another notable scalp.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nketiah told Sky Sports afterwards of discovering that his effort was being checked: “I saw (Lisandro) Martinez next to me so I thought I was onside but when you see that purple screen come up, your heart always goes a bit. You could see how much we wanted to win and how bad we wanted it for ourselves and our fans. We kept pushing and thankfully we found the goal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal showed that they have the spirit of champions during a five-goal thriller against United, with Marcus Rashford opening the scoring and Lisandro Martinez restoring parity in the second-half after Nketiah and Bukayo Saka had found the target.

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners are five points clear again at the top of the Premier League table, while boasting a game in hand on Manchester City, and have made their best ever start to a league campaign – with 50 points collected at the halfway stage.