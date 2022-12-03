Pulisic & Ferreira start! Berhalter gambles on star's fitness and throws in striker for Netherlands last-16 clash

Christian Pulisic has been named in the USMNT starting line-up for their clash against the Netherlands despite being an injury doubt.

Pulisic starting despite pelvic contusion injury

Missed second half of crucial win against Iran

Ferreria also selected despite not playing a minute at World Cup yet

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has been named in the USMNT starting line-up for their last-16 clash against the Netherlands. Pulisic was a doubt for the tie after suffering a 'pelvic contusion' against Iran in their final group game, but has been declared fit to start in the crucial knockout round tie.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jesus Ferreira has also been selected by Gregg Berhalter. The striker hasn't played a single minute at the World Cup yet, but the 21-year-old will play alongside Timothy Weah and Pulisc in the front three. Ferreira scored 18 goals for FC Dallas last season and will hope to replicate that form today.