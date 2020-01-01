PSL Review: SuperSport United fail to close gap on Kaizer Chiefs

Abafana Bes'thende and the Lions of the North both registered victories on Saturday as the 2019/20 league action continued

Lamontville Golden Arrows stunned a much-fancied SuperSport United side 1-0 in a match which was played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

SuperSport had a chance to close the gap on the league log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who are inactive this weekend.

Both teams created chances in the first half, but they could not break the deadlock and the score was 0-0 during the half-time break.

The hosts pressed Matsatsantsa after the restart and their pressure paid off when defender Luke Fleurs netted an own goal to make it 1-0 to Arrows in the 56th minute.

The visitors introduced attack-minded duo of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Sipho Mbule as they looked to restore parity just after the hour-mark.

However, Steve Komphela's men stood firm at the back and ultimately, Arrows secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over SuperSport.

The win took Abafana Bes'thende to the seventh spot on the league standings, while Matsatsantsa slipped down to the fourth spot after Orlando Pirates defeated Chippa United 2-1.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Baroka FC in a match which was played at Makhulong Stadium.

The Lions of the North were desperate for a win having registered three consecutive defeats in the league under former Pirates coach Owen Da Gama.

They were contained by a stubborn Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele side in the first half and two teams were locked at 0-0 during the half-time break.

Highlands Park continued to attack after the restart and they managed to grab a late goal through Bevan Fransman in the 75th minute with Ryan Rae grabbing an assist.

The visitors pushed for a late equalising goal, but Highlands Park held onto their slender lead and in the end, they emerged 1-0 winners over Baroka on the night.

The result left Highlands Park and Baroka placed eighth, and 13th respectively on the league table.

