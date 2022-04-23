PSG win Ligue 1 title amid fan jeers as Messi secures his first trophy in France

Paris Saint-Germain have won the Ligue 1 title following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lens, with Lionel Messi smashing a memorable goal on the way to lifting his first trophy in France since joining the club on a free transfer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured the trophy with four matches to spare as they wrestled the title back from Lille following their surprise triumph in the 2020-21 campaign.

The trophy was ultimately clinched with ease, though their latest Ligue 1 victory could not avoid boos and jeers from the Parc des Princes crowd after a less than convincing performance.

How did PSG win Ligue 1?

PSG have won the title back from Lille by picking up 24 victories in 34 games, while also recording just six draws and four defeats.

With Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar leading the line, the Parisians unsurprisingly have the best attack in the division with 76 goals scored as they've stormed 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Pochettino's men also have the second-best defensive record in the division with 31 goals conceded, two more than Nice.

Why were PSG booed during decisive game?

Despite their imminent title victory, PSG were once more given a rough ride from their own fans.

At half-time a string of boos rang out to register supporters' displeasure at what they had seen in the preceding 45 minutes.

Tensions between fans and the team have been evident since PSG's disastrous Champions League collapse at the hands of Real Madrid in the last 16.

Neymar and Messi were singled out for criticism from the stands after that elimination, raising pressure on the South American duo.

How many trophies have PSG won this season?

PSG's Ligue 1 triumph will do little to ease the pressure on Pochettino, who was unable to deliver any other trophies in 2021-22.

The Argentine saw his side lose the Trophee des Champions final to Lille last August, and they also suffered early exits in both the French Cup and Champions League.

The bigger picture

This is a bright spot in PSG's tumultuous campaign, which has seen newcomer Lionel Messi booed by his own fans and club leadership endure a sharp dip in popularity.

A Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid will likely be the most memorable aspect of the season, even more so than a dominant display in a league that PSG have now won four times in the last five years.

Mbappe's possible summer exit amid links with Madrid also hangs over proceedings, although there is possible light at the end of the tunnel, with the Frenchman mulling over a €50 million contract offer.

Still, it's been a welcome final stretch for the French giants, as Messi and Neymar have started to find their form as the team have gained momentum they hope to carry into next season.

