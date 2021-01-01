PSG want ‘decision’ on Mbappe contract extension as new deals also lined up for Neymar & Di Maria

Leonardo, sporting director of the Ligue 1 giants, remains confident that fresh terms can be agreed with a number of senior stars at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to get a “decision” from Kylian Mbappe on a proposed contract extension at some stage in the near future, with Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat also being lined up for fresh terms.

The Ligue 1 champions are eager to ensure that they have as many key men as possible tied down long-term, with considerable funding having been pumped into the construction of a star-studded squad.

Mbappe and Neymar are talismanic figures at Parc des Princes, but both will see their current deals expire in the summer of 2022 and are yet to sign fresh paperwork despite a desire on the part of everyone in the French capital to get deals over the line.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the discussions by France Bleu, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has said: “On Kylian Mbappe's contract, we've been talking for a long time.

“Before, it was mainly to be clear about our position and what we want. There, I think we are getting to the point where we must take a position and a decision. We have a good open dialogue.

“Neymar, it is on the right track, but in the end he decides when to sign and it is not yet the case. We are on the same page, I think, same for Di Maria and Bernat.

“These are the four issues we are discussing. The idea is to get there as quickly as possible, because on our side, we have the intention to renew all four.”

Will Mbappe and Neymar sign new contracts?

PSG are doing all they can to ensure that two superstar performers are not allowed to slip their net.

It has been suggested that an agreement with Neymar is close to completion, with the most expensive player in world football seemingly ready to commit to the Ligue 1 giants after several windows of speculation.

He has been in France since 2017 and appears to be feeling more settled after initially seeing a hasty return to Spain mooted on the back of a €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer from Barcelona.

Mbappe has been generating more uncertainty, with the 22-year-old giving little away when it comes to his future plans.

He is being linked with leading sides across Europe, with Real Madrid and Liverpool said to sit on a long list of suitors.

The bigger picture

Any new deals in the French capital will likely rest on PSG maintaining the standards that have been set over recent seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino has been drafted in to aid that cause, with Thomas Tuchel – who guided the club to the Champions League final in 2020 – now calling the shots at Chelsea.

He paid the price for uncharacteristic struggles for consistency early in the current campaign, with there still no guarantees that a fourth consecutive domestic title will be heading to Parc des Princes in 2021.

Leonardo has added, with PSG sat four points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Lille with 12 games left to take in: “We will surely have an exciting end to the season.

“Paris is one of the favourites to win the title. We are not going to say that we do not think of winning and that we do not have the conditions to do so.

“If we look at the last few weeks, Lyon, Lille and Monaco have had a very important winning streak. But the ambition and the objectives remain the same.”

