PSG vs Troyes : Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG welcome mid-table Troyes to the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 table.

Goals were plentiful in PSG's most recent outing at the Parc des Princes, when they absolutely annihilated Maccabi Haifa 7-2 to confirm their Champions League progression on Tuesday night.

The Parisians are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in fantastic form this season despite the off-field controversies. Christophe Galtier’s side are one of just two teams in the top five European Leagues without a defeat across all competitions.



Of course, the superstar frontline Messi-Neymar-Mbappe (MNM) is playing a major role in their recent success. In fact, the fearsome trio have combined to score 25 out of 32 league goals PSG had scored this term.

PSG is the only unbeaten team in French top-flight with 10 wins and a couple of stalemates, but they have only a five-point lead at the top over Lens, which they will aim extend in style when they host a maverick Troyes side.

Troyes are currently sitting 11th in the Ligue 1 standings, having collected 13 points from the first 12 games. They had a slow start to the Ligue 1 season, losing their first three games, but have since collected points in seven of their next nine games.

A fun to watch team that scores a loads of goals but are equally susceptible at the back, Troyes have developed a habit of finding the back of the goal on their travels, scoring in five of their six games on the road. Their striker Mama Balde is in strong form this season and is their top scorer with five goals, and three assists to his name.

PSG vs Troyes predicted lineups

PSG vs Troyes LIVE updates

Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, NeymarLis; T. Balde, Palmer-Brown, Porozo, Salmier, Larouci; Lopes, Kouame, Chavalerin, Odobert; M. Balde

PSG's upcoming fixtures

After fronting troyes in Ligue 1, Galtier and co will travel to Turin to face a wobbling Juventus side to round off their Champions League group stage campaign. They will then resume domestic action against High-flying second-placed Lorient.