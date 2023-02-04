PSG vs Toulouse: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they host Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and co. last lost a league game at home back in April 2021 and have scored in all Ligue 1 games played in the capital this season.

PSG enter the match with a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille after the 3-1 win at Montpellier, while the visitors are yet to taste defeat in all competitions in 2023, having last picked up a 4-1 away victory against Troyes.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

PSG vs Toulouse date & kick-off time

Game: Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 11am ET, 4pm GMT, 9:30pm IST Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where to watch PSG vs Toulouse on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS (English-language), beIN SPORTS en Espanol (Spanish-language), Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

The game will not be shown on TV or online stream in the United Kingdom (UK). However, fans can follow updates via the club's websites or social handles.

In India, the match will not be shown on TV but can be streamed online on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports, Sling Latino UK N/A N/A India N/A Jio Cinema

PSG team news & squad

Kylian Mbappe will miss the next few games with a thigh injury. Presnel Kimpembe (sore Achilles tendon) and Nordi Mukiele (hamstring strain) are ruled out for this game, with Neymar a doubt on account of muscle fatigue.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos could be kept out on precautionary grounds of a head collision in Wednesday's game, while Marco Verratti is back from a ban.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Mendes, Pembele, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Verratti, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler; Ekitike, Messi

Position Players Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier, Lavallee Defenders Marquinhos, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Hakimi, Mendes, Bernat, Hakimi, Pembele Midfielders Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Sanches, Gharbi Forwards Neymar Jr, Messi, Ekitike, Housni

Toulouse team news & squad

Denis Genreau is set to miss out due to a muscle injury, while Zakaria Aboukhlal is likely to reclaim his place in the XI after being among the changes in the Troyes win. However, Gabriel Suazo may continue ahead of Moussa Diarra at left-back from the starting whistle.

The scorers against Troyes the last time out - Thijs Dallinga, Fares Chaibi, Branco van den Boomen and Ado Onaiwu - will feature against PSG.

Toulouse possible XI: Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu