Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg: Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG look to continue their hot-streak in Ligue 1 when they host Strasbourg

Christophe Galtier's high-flying PSG welcomes Strasbourg to Paris as the table-toppers look to add more misery to a struggling visiting side.

PSG currently sits at the pinnacle of the French league with a demanding five-point lead in the table. And Christophe Galtier would be hopeful to embark on their quest for glory once they resume their campaign at Parc Des Princes.

Les Parisiens are currently unbeaten across all competitions and Galtier could use this fixture for his players to return to their thunderous form. While PSG could miss the services of World Cup winner Lionel Messi, both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could create havoc in Paris.

Strasbourg has looked the complete opposite of their rivals this summer. Les Bleus et Blanc are in the relegation zone with just one victory in Ligue-1. Although Julien Stephen’s men have had a daunting goal-scoring record in their previous few fixtures.

The French club has bagged nine goals in the last five games but has conceded eleven, costing them crucial victories. When they travel to the French capital, Strasbourg would be hoping to improve on their defensive record while adding to their goal-scoring charts.

PSG vs Strasbourg probable line-ups

PSG XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha; Soler; Neymar, Mbappe

Strasbourg XI (5-2-1-2): Sels; Pierre-Gabriel, Nyamsi, Perrin, Le Marchand, Delaine; Bellegarde, Aholou; Thomasson; Ajorque, Diallo

PSG vs Strasbourg LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming opponents

The reigning French champions face Lens next on the 3rd of January at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. PSG then locks horns with Chateauroux in the French Cup Round of 64 on the 7th of January before returning home on the 12th of January to face Angers.