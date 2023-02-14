PSG vs Bayern Munich: Lineups & LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as PSG and Bayern face one another in a clash of titans?

PSG and Bayern Munich know one another very well, having clashed eleven times in the Champions League. Both giants will be looking to start their journey towards winning the trophy by defeating one another, however, it will be tough with the odds not in complete favour of any side.

The home side will be going into the first leg fairly confident of coming out the victors. PSG have only lost once to Bayern Munich on their home turf, and have the highest win percentage of any opponent who has faced the Germans more than 10 times in the competition. With the deadly trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar back from injury, morale will be high.

However, Bayern Munich won't be too worried about the past. They defeated PSG in the most important game between the two sides in the 2020 UCL final. Moreover, their current form reflects much better on them than their opposition. While Les Parisiens Have lost two of their last five games, Bayern are unbeaten in the same run of fixtures and seem to be finding their pre-World Cup rhythm.

PSG vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

PSG XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Verratti, Danilo Pereira; Carlos Soler; Messi, Neymar

Bayern XI (3-4-1-2):Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Cancelo, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman; Sané, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

PSG and Bayern Munich's upcoming games

PSG will next take on rivals Lille in the Ligue 1 on 19 February, followed by a match against another adversary in Marseille on 26 February. Bayern Munich will travel to Borussia Monchengladbach on 18 February in the league, after which they will host 2nd-placed Union Berlin in a crucial fixture on 26 February.