PSG transfer target Bernardo Silva speaks out on his future after helping Man City clinch maiden Champions League title

Bernardo Silva spoke out on his future after starring in Manchester City's Champions League final win against Inter.

Silva undecided about his future

Helped Man City win the Champions League

Silva linked with a move to PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese winger has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain for quite some time now and was once again probed on his future right after the Champions League final. Bernardo insists that he is yet to make a final decision on whether to stay at City or embark on a new challenge, and just wanted to celebrate the club's maiden Champions League win and Treble triumph.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Telefoot after the match, the Portuguese said: "Honestly, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. But right now we need to celebrate because we’ve achieved something special."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bernardo, last month, was advised by former PSG star Jerome Rothen against joining the Ligue 1 champions as he felt that the club's philosophy does not suit the player's style of play. The 2023-24 campaign was another stellar one for Bernardo, who recorded seven goals and eight assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BERNARDO SILVA? The 28-year-old signed a new contract at City in March and extended his stay at the club until 2025. It remains to be seen whether or not PSG will make a formal offer for him during the summer.