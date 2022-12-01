PSG to offer Messi contract extension after 2022 World Cup amid Barcelona and Inter Miami transfer talk

GOAL can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain will present Lionel Messi with a formal contract extension offer after the World Cup.

Messi's current deal expires next summer

PSG eager to tie him down for two more years

Forward has been linked with Barca return & MLS

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Messi initially joined PSG on a two-year deal in August 2021, with that agreement including the option for an extra year. The Argentina superstar helped the club to the Ligue 1 title in his debut season and has started 2022-23 in electrifying fashion, as he is still considered a vital part of the squad. GOAL understands that PSG have informed Messi that they will offer him a new two-year contract after the international break as a reward for his performances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona in recent weeks, while a potential move to MLS outfit Inter Miami has also been mooted. However, GOAL can confirm that a transfer next summer is highly unlikely given no concrete negotiations have taken place with either club at this stage.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi is waiting until after the World Cup to make a final decision on his future, but it appears that PSG are in a strong position to retain his services through to 2025. The 35-year-old will be expected to play a part in the club's first game back against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on December 28.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The PSG superstar will be back in World Cup action for his country when Argentina take on Australia in the last 16 on Saturday.