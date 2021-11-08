‘PSG star Neymar struggles when he has no supply from midfield’ – Ex-Senegal star Beye

Former Marseille and Senegal defender Habib Beye has blamed the lack of supply from Paris Saint-Germain midfielders for Neymar’s frustration at the club.

Before he scored two goals with an assist in PSG’s 3-2 win over Bordeaux in Saturday's Ligue 1 match, Neymar had endured a tough spell in front of goal as his last strike in all competitions was against Lyon on September 19.

Following his first-half brilliance at Bordeaux, Beye - who is currently the coach of Red Star in the French third division – believes the Brazilian star is gradually rediscovering his goalscoring touch.

He also called for more assists from PSG midfielders to ease Neymar’s work in the attack.

“I think he's gaining momentum. The whole problem for Neymar is when he has no midfielders who come to bring him the ball in the last thirty meters,” Beye told Canal Sport, via Foot Mercato.

“We have still seen him talk a lot with his midfielders. There is a quote that says: "Defenders go for water, midfielders bring it and attackers drink it". The reality is that if he has to be the one who carries the water and the one who drinks it, that's a problem.

“When found in the last thirty meters, he is an exceptional player who can change the course of a match on his own. We have seen too much of him coming down to Leipzig. I think there is annoyance when he has to drop out because he knows he is not at the end of the actions.”

Neymar has managed three goals and three assists in eight Ligue 1 appearances this season while he awaits his first goal involvement in the Uefa Champions League after playing 270 minutes in three matches so far.

Despite the 29-year-old's struggles, PSG still dominate the French top-flight table with 34 points after 13 matches, with just a defeat and a draw registered.

Neymar will be expected to build on his latest brace after the international break, with the Parisians scheduled to host Nantes for a league match on November 20 before they travel to Manchester City for a Champions League clash, four days later.