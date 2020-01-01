PSG star Herrera outlines plans to return to Real Zaragoza amid Athletic Club links

The Spaniard has revealed he would like to go back to Estadio La Romareda when his spell at Parc des Princes comes to an end

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has dismissed talk of re-signing for Athletic Club, insisting he would prefer to "return home" with Real Zaragoza at some point in the future.

Herrera rose through the youth ranks at Zaragoza before graduating to the senior squad in 2009 and went on to amass 82 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring six goals.

The Spanish ace was eventually snapped up by Athletic, where he managed to establish himself as one of the most consistent performers in La Liga before earning a dream move to Manchester United in 2014.

The Red Devils faithful quickly warmed to Herrera because of his tenacious style of play and passion for the club, as he stood out in a team struggling to negotiate their way through a frustrating transitional period.

The 30-year-old helped United win four trophies during his five-year spell at Old Trafford before leaving in the summer of 2019.

PSG snapped Herrera up on a free transfer ahead of the new season but a string of injuries have disrupted his first year at Parc des Princes and he is already being touted for a premature exit.

Athletic were heavily linked with their former talisman when he left United and are reportedly considering reigniting their interest when the transfer market re-opens in the summer.

However, Herrera has now distanced himself from a return to San Mames, admitting that a retracing of his steps to Zaragoza holds greater appeal due to his lifelong allegiance to the club.

The PSG ace stated during an interview with the Hoy Jugamos En Casa YouTube programme: "My hope is to enjoy my time in Paris, win titles with PSG, play with some of the best players in the world and one day be able to return home, which is Zaragoza.

"I am extremely lucky to have been able to play for Athletic and enjoy the philosophy there, which is fantastic, but my hope is to return to Zaragoza, the club I’ve supported since I was young.

"I am still a member and I will continue to be one for the rest of my life – my daughters are too. When I’ve worn the shirt of Athletic, Manchester United or PSG, I’ve always tried to represent them and defend for them as if I was their biggest fan in the world, but my team is Zaragoza."