PSG trying to sign 'one or two players' before January window closes, says Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain are working on the signing of at least one more player before the January transfer window closes, says coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG yet to sign new players in January

Linked with Malcom and Rayan Cherki

French window closes on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have not made any new additions to the squad this month, but have seen Pablo Sarabia leave to join Wolves while goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reported to be close to joining Nottingham Forest. Galtier says they are looking to strengthen in attack before the window closes on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I know that the club is working to try to recruit one or two players," he told reporters. "Of course you have to strengthen yourself. We had a start, we would have to take a different attacking player from what we currently have. We also have constraints regarding financial fair play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG, who sit three points clear at the top of Ligue 1, have been linked with Zenit attacker Malcom to take Sarabia's place in the squad. They are also expected to wrap up the signing of Milan Skriniar from Inter, though the defender could join for free in the summer instead of this month. They also made an offer for Lyon star Rayan Cherki, leading to criticism from their Ligue 1 rivals' president Jean-Michel Aulas.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French side will hope to have made additions to their squad by the time they take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.