PSG consider releasing Pochettino to Manchester United at end of season

Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of letting Mauricio Pochettino leave for Manchester United halfway through the season, but they are open to negotiations when 2021-22 comes to a close.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the top candidates to take over on a permanent basis following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend.

GOAL understands that, while there is no prospect of him taking over in the coming weeks, the outlook may well be different for the Red Devils this summer.

Rangnick now, then Poch?

Manchester United are preparing to announce the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as coach on an interim basis for six months until the end of the season, but it is understood their long term plan is to hire a different manager.

Rangnick will be involved in the decision making over the new manager as he is expected to take a two year consultancy role after his six month tenure in charge.

GOAL understands Pochettino remains the first choice to become permanent manager, but it is a situation that could change.

It is understood United and PSG spoke through intermediaries earlier in the week where it was made clear the French side would not let their manager leave straightaway. There has been no official contact or offers between the two clubs.

Rangnick has yet to be formally announced as manager, meaning current interim Michael Carrick will be in charge for Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

The process to obtain a work visa following Brexit has become more complicated which means the German's arrival into the UK has been delayed until the correct paperwork is completed.

Pochettino's view

Pochettino is understood to be far from enamoured with life in Paris, feeling the strain of 11 months living out of a hotel room.

Not even the arrival of fellow Argentine Lionel Messi has made much difference, with the pair sustaining a cordial rather than warm relationship since the star's move from Barcelona.

Publicly at least Pochettino remains committed to the Ligue 1 club, and PSG would likely make United pay dearly for the chance to take their coach while he is still under contract.

"I am very happy at PSG," Pochettino told reporters in response to the speculation.

"I am used to the rumours and it is a good sign, it means we are doing a good job. We don't create the rumours, nor do we take advantage of them."

Additional reporting by Charlotte Duncker