'PSG is my heart club' - Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Nkunku opens door to Parc des Princes return

The attacker is reportedly wanted by the Red Devils and the Blues but may prefer a move back to France

Christopher Nkunku has suggested that he would favour a move to Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer, describing the French outfit as his "heart club".

The 24-year-old forward has been linked to Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG after a stellar season at RB Leipzig.

Nkunku was named the Bundesliga's Player of the Season as he finished the campaign with 20 goals and 13 assists in the German top-flight - form which could see some big bids come in for him this summer.

What has Nkunku said about his future?

"Paris, I've always said it, is my home, my heart club," Nkunku said at a press conference while away on international duty with France.

"I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football. It's flattering to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also flattering that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me."

Nkunku's history with PSG

Nkunku came through PSG's youth system and went on to make his senior debut in 2015 at the age of 18.

Over the next four years, he made 78 appearances for the first team in all competitions but was not able to secure a place in the starting XI at Parc des Princes.

Article continues below

In July 2019, Nkunku opted to leave the Ligue 1 side for RB Leipzig and quickly blossomed into a star in Germany.

He has 47 goals to his name from 136 matches in all competitions for the Bundesliga team.

Further reading