PSG injury woes worsen with Kehrer ruled out for up to three months

The Germany international is just the latest in a line of over a dozen faces set for spells out of action at the Parc des Princes

Thilo Kehrer is set to miss between two and three months with a chronic groin lesion, further compounding Paris Saint-Germain's injury woes as they look to repeat last season's exploits at home and abroad.

The defender suffered a recurrence of his long-standing problem during Thomas Tuchel's side's victory over Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, to take the club's injury list up to a round dozen key faces.

The French heavyweights are already without stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe heading into November's international break, with the attacking duo's absence only the tip of the iceberg for the Parisian outfit.

Now, sources close to Goal have confirmed that the Germany international will be out until 2021 at the earliest and likely well into the new year, with the 24-year-old expected to have surgery to correct the problem.

"For Thilo, it's the same pubic injury," Tuchel told reporters at the weekend after his side's victory at the Parc des Princes. "That means it's serious."

Outside of Kehrer, Neymar and Mbappe, PSG are also missing key squad members like Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi and Marco Verratti, while Julian Draxler and Presnel Kimpembe are also out on the sidelines.

Pablo Sarabia and Idrissa Gueye are two more faces out of action, as are Moise Kean and Alessandro Florenzi.

Tuchel is fortunately still able to call upon talents such as Keylor Navas, Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera, but now faces a two-week period sweating on the fitness of several more stars who will be in action for their country, with some set to play three games in the space of nine days, before they return for a trip to Monaco on November 20.

PSG have seen their fortunes turn in Ligue 1 after a shaky start, having won eight games on the trot following a pair of opening defeats against Lens and Marseille.

They have fared less well in Europe however, with two Champions League group stage defeats to Manchester United and RB Leipzig leaving them chasing the pair for a place in the knockout rounds when the competition returns later this month.