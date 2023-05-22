‘Not our best season’ - PSG's imminent title celebrations played down by Marquinhos after another year of Champions League disappointment

Marquinhos played down Paris Saint-Germain's imminent Ligue 1 title win by saying that the club did not have "the best season".

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG inched closer to yet another Ligue 1 title as they beat Auxerre 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brace at the weekend. Marquinhos, who is the captain of the side, stated that while they are happy to lift the Ligue 1 title this season, it was an overall disappointing campaign for the French giants as they were ousted from the French Cup as well as the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, the Brazilian said, "I think we have a hand on the trophy already, we just lack mathematically that we are champions. We will finish that in the next match. We have to focus on our work to be done. It's almost done, mathematically not yet, but it's nearly done. It's not PSG's best season, but it's a good season. It's always important to win the title of champion of France. I know how it hurts when you don't win the title of champion of France. We will keep this title of champion of France which we will seek in the next match, so that we can finish this season well and for it to be a good season.

"This season was a special season because of the World Cup in the middle. We started well, at the start of the season we played very good games. After the World Cup, I think a lot of things changed. It required the World Cup a lot in terms of energy, and emotion. In the second half of the season, we were unable to maintain our level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning French champions started the season on a high as they remained unbeaten in all competitions until the 2022 World Cup in November. However, their performance took a dip once the World Cup was over. Their first major blow was the elimination from the French Cup as they lost to Marseille in the Round of 16. They then lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's side could seal the Ligue 1 title with a draw on Saturday when they take on Strasbourg away from home.