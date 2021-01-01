'PSG have asked me not to talk about Messi' - Paredes refuses to be drawn on Barcelona star's future

The Argentine welcomed the prospect of his compatriot's arrival at Parc des Princes in December, but says he's since been told to stay quiet

Leandro Paredes says Paris Saint-Germain have asked him not to talk about Lionel Messi again amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the Barcelona's superstar's future.

Messi is being heavily linked with a switch to Parc des Princes ahead of the summer transfer window, with the 33-year-old set to become a free agent at the end of June if he decides against signing a contract extension at Camp Nou.

The likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Paredes have all publicly welcomed the prospect of Messi's arrival at PSG, who have since taken steps to prevent their players from speaking out on a possible move for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What's been said?

Paredes told ESPN in December : "Messi at PSG? I hope so, we all want him to come. I hope Leo will make the best decision for him, but we will welcome him with open arms.”

The Argentine midfielder has now revealed that PSG officials gave him a slap on the wrists for his comments, telling Le Journal Du Dimanche : "They have asked me not to talk about it anymore.

"People didn't like my position on what I was saying. Some people saw it as disrespectful. This was not the case for me.

"It's up to Messi to decide calmly at the end of the season what he wants to do with his future."

When will Messi decide his next move?

Messi shocked the football world after handing in a formal transfer request at Camp Nou back in August, only to perform a U-turn on his decision the following month amid pressure from Barca and La Liga officials.

The Blaugrana captain pledged to stay put for at least one more season, but has left the door open to a potential departure this year while admitting that MLS holds great appeal to him as a possible next destination.

"I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, but if it happens or not I don't know," Messi told La Sexta during the winter break .

"I have nothing clear until the end of the year, I will wait for the end of the season."

Messi's record for Barca in 2020-21

Messi has managed to block out the intensifying transfer rumours to play a key role in Barca's set-up once again this term, scoring 25 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

The Argentina international has also laid on 11 assists while helping Ronald Koeman's side fight for the Liga title and reach the Copa del Rey final, but was powerless to prevent the team from suffering a last-16 Champions League exit at the hands of PSG last week.

