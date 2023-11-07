PSG fan hospitalised with stab wounds after violent clashes with AC Milan ultras just hours before Champions League fixture at San Siro

A Paris Saint-Germain supporter has reportedly been hospitalised with stab wounds following violent clashes with AC Milan ultras.

Supporters from two heavyweight European outfits met in the streets of Milan on Monday evening, a matter of hours before they face off in the Champions League group stage.

According to Corriere della Sera, around 100 Rossoneri ultras – who were dressed all in black – made their way into the Navigli area of Milan, where PSG followers had assembled for pre-match drinks.

The explosion of a large firecracker announced their arrival, with a mad rush seeing tables and chairs overturned while bottles and glasses were smashed on the floor.

Article continues below

Corriere della Sera reports that a Parisian supporter was treated for stab wounds to his leg before being taken in for medical assistance.

Police forces used tear gas to try and disperse the crowds, with the unfortunate event taking place at just after midnight.

Milan fans had tangled with PSG supporters during the reverse fixture between the two clubs at Parc des Princes on October 25 – when the Ligue 1 title holders ran out 3-0 winners.

A 34-year-old Frenchman is said to have suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries – with stab wounds being stitched up.

Two other fans suffered “bruises and bloody head wounds”, but refused to go to hospital, while others nursing various knocks were helped to nearby hotels and none are considered to have sustained lasting damage.

No arrests have been made among Milan supporters, with investigators now carrying out checks of the video footage that was captured by cameras throughout the Navigli area.