Trouble in the PSG dressing room! Newcastle thrashing casts doubts over leadership as Kylian Mbappe shies away & Marquinhos fails to command support

The 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle has sparked internal discussions at Paris Saint-Germain over the team's lack of leadership.

PSG destroyed by Newcastle

Defeat raises questions of leadership

Mbappe at forefront of discussions

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG, as a collective, shrunk in the face of a raucous atmosphere at St. James' Park in the Champions League on Wednesday night and fingers are already being pointed in regards to the lack of leadership shown throughout the team, according to RMC. While some players - namely their goal-scorer on the night Lucas Hernandez - tried their best to be vocal and change the course of the game, others like Kylian Mbappe shied away from responsibility, generating strong internal discourse.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite skipper Marquinhos' seeming lack of overall support from his colleagues, the Brazilian remains high in Luis Enrique's estimations and there's no real sign he'll be stripped of the captaincy in the wake of the Newcastle result. However, Mbappe's place in the team is being questioned in France as his recent performances are causing fans to doubt whether he can lead the team without the armband in the absence of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Whatever turmoil is going on behind the dressing room door, the players would do well to put it to the back of their minds as they take on Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Defeat could see them slip to seventh in the table.